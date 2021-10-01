﻿
Huge tumor removed after rapid growth into man's chest

Lump covered 75 percent of patient's chest and was affecting his breathing before being safely cut out at Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital.
Medical experts from Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital have successfully removed a huge tumor covering 75 percent of a man's chest.

The 63-year-old male patient discovered the tumor on the right side of his chest three years ago, but doctors diagnosed it as benign.

He started to suffer chest pains and shortness of breath one month ago and a check found that the tumor had grown bigger. It now covered three-quarters of his right chest area and was pressing on the lung.

The man started experiencing breathing difficulties a week later and was in a critical condition.

Doctors decided to do immediate surgery, removing the tumor and two pieces of lung. The patient has since come off respiratory support and is recovering well, the hospital said.

Ti Gong

Dr Wang Mingsong checks the patient after surgery.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
