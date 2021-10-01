Implanted cardiac monitor pioneered in China by city hospital

Shanghai Chest Hospital announced it has introduced an insertable cardiac monitor to increase its long-term electro-cardiographic monitoring of patients and symptom correlation.

Some patients who inexplicably faint are eventually diagnosed with heart problems after using the monitor. It's placed under the skin of the chest and has a battery life of up to three years to help doctors diagnose and treat irregular heartbeats and negative heart events.

"This ICM technology is the most advanced diagnostic technology to evaluate potential irregular heartbeats in the world," said Dr Li Ruogu, vice director of the hospital's cardiology department.

"Our hospital is one of the first to introduce the technology in China. So far some 20 patients have received the implantation and been detected with hidden heart problems," Li said.

"The device is small and the implantation surgery takes only five minutes. The patient can be discharged on the day and their life is not influenced by the device which can help doctors find the cause of fainting and prevent serious results like cardiac arrest."