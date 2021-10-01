﻿
'A Dream of Red Mansions' now running as a resident show in Shanghai

The Yueju Opera classic has begun its run as a resident show at Wanping Theater, with a total of 20 performances to be enacted by the end of February.
The classic Yueju Opera, "A Dream of Red Mansions," has started its run as a resident show at Wanping Theater in Shanghai.

By the end of February, a total of 20 performances in varied vocal schools of Yueju Opera will be put on show at the theater.

According to Liang Hongjun, director of Shanghai Yueju Opera Company, the show, which debuted in Shanghai way back in 1958, is one of the most popular traditional plays in China.

"We will preserve the remarkable artistry of the play and introduce it to more young people in the city," said Liang.

The lobby of Wanping Theater has also been decorated with representative scenes of the play so as to interact with audiences. Creative cultural products and exquisite franchise of accessories are also on display.

Adapted from the famous novel by Cao Xueqin (1715-1763), "A Dream of Red Mansions" is a tragic love story between Jia Baoyu and Lin Daiyu. It also portrays the rise and fall of a large, ancient Chinese family.

Zu Zhongren

"A Dream of Red Mansions" is a tragic love tale between Jia Baoyu and Lin Daiyu.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

The lobby of Wanping Theater has been decorated with representative scenes of the play so as to interact with audiences.

﻿
