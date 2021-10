Local health authorities suggest people keep gatherings below 10 people during the National Day holiday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Local health authorities suggest people keep gatherings below 10 people during the National Day holiday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The duration of the get-togethers should be controlled, and venues should have good ventilation.

When dining it is better to use a public spoon or chopsticks to take food from plates and to eat with your own dishware.

Wearing a mask and keeping social distance is important while in a public place.