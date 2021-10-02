Play highlights campaign against COVID-19

The nation's first play showcasing major medical events in the world, especially the campaign against COVID-19, will be staged at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on October 5.

Jointly developed by local medical and art industries, the 17 scenic stories will highlight the bravery and devotion of medical staff in the front line of healthcare and respect for life.

The highlight is the fight against coronavirus treatment. A total of 60 medical staff, who have participated in coronavirus prevention and control, will also join the performance, said Shanghai Health Commission.