News / Metro

Mobile webpage highlights city's achievements

  13:41 UTC+8, 2021-10-02
An HTML5 mobile webpage summarizing Shanghai's developments over the past year has been released.
An HTML5 mobile webpage summarizing Shanghai's developments over the past year has been released.

The H5 mobile webpage published by the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality was based on Shanghai Basic Facts 2021, a facts book explaining Shanghai's major strategies and economic and livelihood data. The numbers were collected from the 2020 Shanghai Statistical Communique published by the Shanghai Bureau of Statistics and some major events in 2021.

People can scan the QR code below or open the link https://shgl2021.artplanet.cn/ in web browsers to view the webpage.

The webpage interacts with readers through fashionable design, brilliant colors, animation effects and other data visualization methods.

The bilingual H5 mobile webpage is focused on Shanghai's construction of an international economic, financial, trade, shipping and technological innovation center, a humanistic and eco-friendly city and a global cultural metropolis, as well as the integrated development in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Other major content includes economic data in one day, the China International Import Expo, five "New Cities," the development of the riverbank along the Huangpu River and the Suzhou Creek, and the construction of the Pudong New Area into a pioneer for socialist modernization. The H5 page was released on WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, Kuaishou and other social media platforms.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
