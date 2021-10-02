Fruit and bamboo cake birthday party for pandas

A birthday party was held on Saturday for three giant pandas at Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area.

Xue Bao and Qian Jin, both four, and Kang Kang, two years old, were all born in early October.

Animal keepers prepared a feast of fruit and bamboo cakes. The trio are healthy and growing.

Xue Bao now weighs over 110 kilograms, while Qian Jin and Kang Kang are more than 120 kilograms and 80 kilograms.