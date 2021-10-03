7 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are six Chinese and one Israeli. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery

Seven imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Tanzania who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 29.

The second to fourth patients are Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the local airport on September 29.

The fifth patient is an Israeli who arrived at the local airport on September 29.

The sixth patient is a Chinese traveling in Japan who arrived at the local airport on September 30.

The seventh patient is a Chinese studying in Germany who arrived at the local airport on September 30.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 152 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 2,238 imported cases, 2,171 have been discharged upon recovery and 67 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.