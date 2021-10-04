3 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in city

They are all Chinese. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Surinam who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 29 via the Netherlands.

The second patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on September 30.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the local airport on October 1.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 62 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,241 imported cases, 2,175 have been discharged upon recovery and 66 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.