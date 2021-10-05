Six new imported COVID-19 cases reported in city

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

Six imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first and second patients are Chinese working in Tanzania and Mexico who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 29 on the same flight via the Netherlands.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Benin who arrived at the local airport on September 19 via Nigeria and Germany.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on September 20.

The fifth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the local airport on September 30.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on September 30 via Germany.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 71 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,247 imported cases, 2,176 have been discharged upon recovery and 71 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.