Shanghai Metro gears up to ensure smooth passenger traffic flow during CIIE

Shanghai's public transport authorities are putting plans in place for the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which is just a month away.

Most visitors to the expo will be traveling by Metro, primarily Metro Line 2, to the venue, the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

City authorities said on Tuesday that they will promote Metro Line 17 as an alternative, via Zhuguang Road station, especially for people leaving the venue.

The station's Exit No. 2 is about 400 meters away from the exhibition center's north entrance.

Specific signs showing the distance to the venue will be put up at the station. The turnstiles will be placed in the passage linking the station to the site, the authorities said.

Several measures have been taken to ease the expected congestion at the East Xujing Station on Line 2, especially during peak travel hours. To avoid big queues at the ticket machines, the Metro staff will use a hand-held device to help people buy tickets.

They can scan their QR codes to make payments. However, only 3-yuan and 5-yuan tickets will be available. People can settle or pay the fare differences at the destinations, the authorities said.

Meanwhile, people who enter the East Xujing Station from Exit 2 and 4 will have to pass through a scanner to check body temperatures. In the event of a temperature being high, the computer system will sound an alarm.

The machine can also detect people who are not wearing masks.

This year's CIIE will be held from November 5 to 10.