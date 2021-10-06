Four new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Four imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese living in Senegal who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 27.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Senegal who arrived at the local airport on September 20.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Georgia who arrived at the local airport on September 21.

The fourth patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on October 3.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 37 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,251 imported cases, 2,177 have been discharged upon recovery and 74 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.