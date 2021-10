A male tourist fainted suddenly in the waiting area of the Tron Lightcycle Power Run rollercoaster on October 3. He died after being sent to the hospital.

SSI ļʱ



A male tourist fainted suddenly in the waiting area of the Tron Lightcycle Power Run roller coaster, a popular attraction at Shanghai Disneyland, on October 3. He died after being sent to the hospital, according to an announcement released by Shanghai Disney Resort yesterday.

The accident is under investigation.