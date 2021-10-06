Theater stages play portraying world history of infectious diseases

The nation's first play showcasing major public health crises throughout history, including the COVID-19 pandemic, was staged at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on Tuesday night.

Jointly developed by local medical and art industries, the 17 scenic stories included the Black Death in Europe, the plague in Harbin in the late Qing Dynasty period in 1910-1911 and the COVID-19 pandemic, were portrayed on stage, showing the historical relationship between human beings and infectious diseases.

A total of 60 medical staff participated in the show, showcasing their bravery and devotion on the front lines of healthcare battlefields as well as their respect for life, said the Shanghai Health Commission.

Ti Gong