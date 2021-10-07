4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in city

They are Chinese returning from Uganda, Surinam, Russia and Brazil. Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged upon recovery.

Four imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient, a Chinese working in Uganda, and the second patient, a Chinese working in Surinam, arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 29 on the same flight via the Netherlands.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the local airport on October 1.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in Brazil who arrived at the local airport on October 4.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 47 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,255 imported cases, 2,184 have been discharged upon recovery and 71 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.