New hospital offers grassroots medical services in Qingpu District

Shanghai Yida is the first city-level private comprehensive hospital to operate in Qingpu.
The newly opened Shanghai Yida Hospital has signed service agreements with 20 enterprises and non-profit organizations in Xujing Town of Qingpu District to offer grassroots health education, first aid training, chronic disease prevention and control.

Expatriates living in the town will also be eligible for the service, hospital officials said.

Yida is the first city-level private comprehensive hospital to operate in Qingpu, servicing the needs of nearby residents and companies, hospital officials said on Friday.

The hospital with a capacity for 2,000 beds covers 60 percent of total beds in Qingpu. Its first phase with 500 beds was opened on September 28.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
