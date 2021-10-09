2 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in city

They are Chinese returning from Guinea and Zambia. Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

Two imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Guinea who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 4.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Zambia who arrived at the local airport on October 5.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 65 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,265 imported cases, 2,191 have been discharged upon recovery and 74 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.