Guideline to fuel development of Delta's demonstration zone

A guideline covering the design and construction of the initiating zone of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone has been implemented, authorities announced on Saturday.

This provides unified technical reference for the layout and construction design of the zone to fuel its development

The zone covering 2,413 square kilometers, includes Qingpu District in Shanghai, Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province. Five towns, namely Jinze, Zhujiajiao, Lili, Xitang and Yaozhuang, covering 660 square kilometers are the initiating zone, according to the plan.

The guideline focuses on three areas – ecology and environment, urban design and transportation, said Zhang Zhongwei, deputy director of the demonstration zone's executive committee.

"It centers on a natural and ecological layout with a combination of water, forests and farmland and promotes the coordinated protection and treatment of water, air and soil environment," said Zhang.

For example, the minimum per capita green space in the zone should amount to at 15 square meters, and at least 90 percent of buses newly put into operation in the zone should be eco-friendly ones, according to the guideline.

Under the guideline, the historical and cultural protection system of the zone will be improved and the inheritance of historical and cultural legacies will be enhanced.

A green, efficient and diversified comprehensive transportation system will be established, featuring smart and green transportation means based on big data.

As China's first cross province guideline, it involves 100 indexes, 30 of which are compulsory.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Follow Us

