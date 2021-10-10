Six new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, 12 patients were discharged upon recovery.

Six imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Benin who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 1 via France.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on October 3.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Togo who arrived at the local airport on October 5 via France.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Liberia who arrived at the local airport on September 24 via France.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Mexico who arrived at the local airport on October 6 via the Netherlands.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived at the local airport on October 7.

All cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 70 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, 12 patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,271 imported cases, 2,203 have been discharged upon recovery and 68 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.