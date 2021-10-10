Man drugged wife, raped her, allowed stranger to rape her

A man has been sentenced to four years jail after he conspired with two other men to rape his wife, according to a verdict released by the Shanghai Pudong New Area People's Court.

The 27-year-old man, surnamed Fang, got to know another man, surnamed Zhang, 25, in a chat group (with pornographic content) on Chinese social platform QQ in July, 2020.

The two planned for Fang to dope his wife with drugs and allow Zhang to have sex with her.

On July 25, Fang put triazolam (a state-controlled psychotropic drug), provided by another man, surnamed Gong, in his wife's traditional Chinese medicine drink, according to the verdict.

Fang then used sevoflurane (a inhalation anesthetics) to make her fall into a coma.

Zhang and Fang then had sex with the woman.

This court ruled Fang, Zhang, as well as Gong, violated the will of the woman and used drugs to deceive others to forcibly have sex with them, and their behavior constituted the crime of rape.

Although Gong did not directly rape the victim, he participated in Fan's pre-conspiracy by providing drugs and funds.

Fang voluntarily renounced the crime in the process of committing, making the crime suspended, so punishment was mitigated in accordance with the law, according to the verdict.

Zhang was sentenced in jail for three years and ten months in jail, and Gong three years.