3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in city

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 27 via Finland.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Tanzania who arrived at the local airport on October 6 via the Netherlands.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on October 7.

All cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 60 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 2,274 imported cases, 2,206 have been discharged upon recovery and 68 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.