Digital innovation hub opens in Hongkou District

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian Larrissa Leung
  18:43 UTC+8, 2021-10-11       0
The first digital transformation innovation base in Hongkou District has opened, marking closer ties between government and business in promoting local digitalization.
Ti Gong

The first digital transformation innovation base in Hongkou District has opened at Ruihong Corporate Avenue, marking closer ties between government and business in promoting local digitalization.

The new site will introduce a plethora of companies in the technology and innovation sectors, forming a synergy between numerous companies and institutions, further propelling Shanghai to be at the forefront of technological innovation.

In addition, Ruihong Tiandi, developed by real estate giant Shui On Land, and the Hongkou Science and Technology Commission have signed a memorandum of cooperation regarding digital transformation.

The Ruihong area will provide companies with an opportunity to put their innovative practices into use in a wide range of spaces including commercial, residential and office space.

Besides, SHUI ON WORKX, an office business management subsidiary of Shui On Land, has joined forces with several companies and institutions to form an alliance to promote digital innovation amongst businesses and drive digital transformation and innovation in Shanghai.

The cooperating entities include Tuya Smart, INNOSPACE, the China Industrial Design Institute (CIDI), the Smart City Expo World Congress (SCWE), China Xintiandi, Shanghai Unicom, Slush China, Huawei Cloud, Unilever U Innovation Incubator and the Hongkou Science and Technology Commission.

In the future, the alliance will hold events on a regular basis to demonstrate digital transformation practices in action through cross-industry information exchange and technical and project cooperation, amongst many other methods.

Qian Xiaoyu, director of the information promotion division of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information, said Hongkou is expected to continue to take advantage of its technological resources and its diverse pool of talent to promote influential digital innovation enterprises in China and abroad.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
