3 new imported coronavirus cases reported in Shanghai

Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first two patients are Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 1 on the same flight.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the local airport on October 5.

All cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 2,277 imported cases, 2,215 have been discharged upon recovery and 62 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.