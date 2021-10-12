﻿
News / Metro

'Plant specialized hospital' opens at Chenshan Botanical Garden

Shanghai's first "plant specialized hospital" opened at Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District in September.
Ti Gong

The clinic for sick plants

Shanghai's first "plant specialized hospital" opened at Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District in September.

The hospital, with an online platform and brick-and-mortar clinic, provides residents who are interested in gardening with free "diagnosis" on watering, fertilizers, disinfection and other gardening tips. The plant hospital has four departments: succulents, orchids, carnivorous plants and greenhouse plants.

It may add more departments like Chinese roses and peonies based on future demand. The hospital has rich experience treating key delicate plants the botanical garden has introduced in recent years, and plants that belong to critical scientific breakthrough projects.

Its doctors are botanical specialists with years of experience who care about plants' healthy growth. On the online platform, doctors use their spare time to answer citizens' questions based on their uploaded pictures of sick plants.

In the brick-and-mortar clinic, located inside the No. 1 Gate of the botanical garden, doctors offer face-to-face diagnosis for sick plants. Making an appointment online is necessary.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Songjiang
