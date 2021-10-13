Helicopters from Germany off to China import expo

Two German helicopters and a special pilot training platform arrived in Shanghai for the upcoming China International Import Expo.

Two German helicopters arrived in Shanghai on Tuesday to be displayed at the upcoming fourth China International Import Expo.

A COSCO ship transporting the helicopters and a special training platform accompanying them, which were manufactured by the German RS Helikopter GmbH, anchored at Yangshan Deep-Water Port on Tuesday evening.

Their journey over the seas lasted over 20 days.

The helicopters are the first large exhibits for the expo that have arrived in the city.

The containers with the vehicles were transported to their reserved spots at the port on Wednesday morning.

Customs ensured smooth clearance of the helicopters, and police helped safeguard their transportation and storage at the port.

The expo will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center from November 5 to 10.