﻿
News / Metro

Helicopters from Germany off to China import expo

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  17:37 UTC+8, 2021-10-13       0
Two German helicopters and a special pilot training platform arrived in Shanghai for the upcoming China International Import Expo.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  17:37 UTC+8, 2021-10-13       0
Edited by Chen Huizhi. Subtitles by Chen Huizhi.

Two German helicopters arrived in Shanghai on Tuesday to be displayed at the upcoming fourth China International Import Expo.

A COSCO ship transporting the helicopters and a special training platform accompanying them, which were manufactured by the German RS Helikopter GmbH, anchored at Yangshan Deep-Water Port on Tuesday evening.

Their journey over the seas lasted over 20 days.

The helicopters are the first large exhibits for the expo that have arrived in the city.

The containers with the vehicles were transported to their reserved spots at the port on Wednesday morning.

Customs ensured smooth clearance of the helicopters, and police helped safeguard their transportation and storage at the port.

The expo will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center from November 5 to 10.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
COSCO
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     