SWAT officer under investigation for disciplinary violations

Chen Kai, an officer of the office of general affairs at the General SWAT Squad of Shanghai police, allegedly turned himself in to the discipline inspectors.

An officer of the General SWAT Squad of Shanghai police is under probe for alleged severe violations of discipline and law.

The city's discipline inspection commission at the Shanghai Public Security Bureau and the commission in Changning District made the announcement on Wednesday.

