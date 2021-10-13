﻿
Woman murdered and transported out of town, suspect arrested

A suspect in a murder case in which a woman was killed in Shanghai and her body found in another city was arrested, Shanghai police said on Wednesday.
A suspect in a murder case in which a woman was killed in Shanghai and her body found in another city was arrested, Shanghai police said on Wednesday.

Local media reported that the woman went missing from her home in Changning District, Shanghai, and footage of surveillance cameras inside the residential complex where she lived showed that the alleged suspect carried a suitcase out from the area.

Online posts on October 12 claimed that her dead body was found in the city of Wuxi, Jiangsu Province.

Police said the suspect was apprehended 10 hours after the case was initially reported.

