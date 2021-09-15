﻿
Shanghai-Barcelona sisterhood marks 20-year anniversary

Barcelona, the second-largest city and the largest port in Spain, is one of the busiest and most essential cruise ports in the Mediterranean.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of sister-city relations between Shanghai and Barcelona, Spain.

Located in the northeastern part of the Mediterranean coast of the Iberian Peninsula, Barcelona covers about 101.9 square kilometers in area, with an urban area population of 1.66 million.

Not only is it one of the world's essential tourist, economic, trade and cultural centers, the ancient city with a long history is also a leading smart city in Europe.

Shanghai and Barcelona formally established a sister-city relationship on October 31, 2001.

﻿
﻿
