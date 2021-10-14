1 new imported coronavirus case reported in city

The patient is a Russian arriving from Israel. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

One imported COVID-19 case was reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The patient is a Russian visiting relatives in Israel who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 29.

The patient has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,280 imported cases, 2,221 have been discharged upon recovery and 59 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.