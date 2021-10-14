﻿
News / Metro

Medical experts step up care for elderly on the seniors' day

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:23 UTC+8, 2021-10-14       0
Free consultations, blood and hearing checks, and cataract screening part of campaign to respect the aged on Double Ninth Festival.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:23 UTC+8, 2021-10-14       0

Free health consultations, legal education and voluntary services like haircuts were launched in the city on Thursday, the Double Ninth Festival, to show respect to the elderly in China.

Shanghai is focusing on building an elderly-friendly society with convenience and care for the aged, said city officials.

Shanghai Health Commission invited leading medical experts from various city-level hospitals to offer medical consultations, health education, cataract screening, hearing and blood pressure checks to the elderly on Thursday.

By the end of 2020, Shanghai's population aged 60 and above reached 5.33 million, accounting for 36.1 percent of permanent residents, up 3 percent from 2019.

Medical experts step up care for elderly on the seniors' day
Ti Gong

An elderly woman has her eyes checked.

Medical experts step up care for elderly on the seniors' day
Ti Gong

Doctors offer free medical consultation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     