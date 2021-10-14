Medical experts step up care for elderly on the seniors' day

Free consultations, blood and hearing checks, and cataract screening part of campaign to respect the aged on Double Ninth Festival.

Free health consultations, legal education and voluntary services like haircuts were launched in the city on Thursday, the Double Ninth Festival, to show respect to the elderly in China.

Shanghai is focusing on building an elderly-friendly society with convenience and care for the aged, said city officials.

Shanghai Health Commission invited leading medical experts from various city-level hospitals to offer medical consultations, health education, cataract screening, hearing and blood pressure checks to the elderly on Thursday.

By the end of 2020, Shanghai's population aged 60 and above reached 5.33 million, accounting for 36.1 percent of permanent residents, up 3 percent from 2019.

Ti Gong