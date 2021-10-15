1 new imported COVID-19 case reported in city

The patient is a Taiwan resident. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

One imported COVID-19 case was reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 11.

The patient has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 11 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 2,281 imported cases, 2,226 have been discharged upon recovery and 55 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.