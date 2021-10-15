﻿
News / Metro

'Outstanding dedication' wins accolades for science and tech achievers

Experts honored for advances in fields such as alloys, satellites, textiles and shipbuilding.
6 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Symphony concert accompanying the awards ceremony.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE





Ten experts in the fields of science and technology were honored in Shanghai on Thursday night for their outstanding dedication.

Crowned as this year's "most beautiful scientific and technological workers," they included Ding Wenjiang, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, shipbuilding expert Mao Xianqun, and Zhu Zhencai, deputy Party secretary and deputy director of the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

A renowned materials science and engineering specialist, Ding has developed the world's lightest magnesium alloys using rare earth metals, opening a new era for the use of magnesium as metallic implants in people.

Zhu Zhencai was involved in the development of China's quantum satellite through Quantum Experiments at Space Scale (QUESS) and China's BeiDou-3 Navigation Satellite System (BDS).

Wu Zhiqiang, an urban planning expert, shipbuilding expert Hu Keyi, drug developer Liu Hong, textile engineer Yang Shibin, Chenshan Botanical Garden director Hu Yonghong, advanced laser technology researcher Hou Xia and Shi Jianlin, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, were also honored.

They received their awards at Shanghai Science Hall in Huangpu District on Thursday night.

A symphony music concert was held in the award ceremony hall in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and to honor the city's outstanding science and technology minds.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Huangpu
Follow Us

