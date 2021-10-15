Court hearing more cases related to CIIE

The Qingpu District People's Court heard 266 cases related to the China International Import Expo as of September, representing year-on-year growth, the court said on Friday.

The Qingpu District People's Court heard 266 cases related to the China International Import Expo (CIIE) as of September, representing year-on-year growth, the court said on Friday.

These cases mainly concerned services, rentals, projects and backup areas, the court said.

"To actively respond to various judicial needs, the CIIE Litigation Service Center has been established, providing circuit trial services," said Zhang Fuquan, deputy director of the court.

Litigation guidelines in Chinese and English are delivered to participants, and a whole-process online trial hearing mechanism during CIIE has been introduced.

Professional mediation organizations have been introduced, satisfying diversified demand in the settlement of disputes concerning CIIE, the court said.