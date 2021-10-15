﻿
News / Metro

Express-delivery summit aims to safeguard personal information

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:14 UTC+8, 2021-10-15       0
A campaign to protect personal information was launched in Qingpu District on Friday during a summit on express-delivery cybersecurity.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:14 UTC+8, 2021-10-15       0
Express-delivery summit aims to safeguard personal information
Ti Gong

Officials launch the campaign on Friday.

A campaign to protect personal information was launched in Qingpu District on Friday during a summit on express-delivery cybersecurity, as cases involving infringement on personal information in the industry are on the rise.

Qingpu police solved 12 cases involving infringement on personal information in the express-delivery industry so far this year, surging 600 percent from the same period last year.

Nineteen people have been nabbed, up 158 percent from the same period in 2020, officials said during the summit.

In one case, an employee of an express company sold clients' personal information to three people, who then resold the information and made 10,000 yuan (US$1,556).

Meanwhile, the express-delivery industry has become a major transportation channel for illegal goods such as drugs during the pandemic, Qingpu police said.

The Qingpu branch of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau has busted 18 relevant cases with 22 caught so far this year.

Qingpu's Huaxin Town is positioned as the key "National Logistics Hub" for gathering a cluster of logistics enterprises.

Authorities in the district have beefed up efforts with express-delivery companies to crack down on hacker attacks and personal information leakage in recent years.

A cybersecurity safety assessment has been conducted to eliminate safety hazards.

"Internet scams have been expanded to more areas, and the percentage involving multinational cases is on the rise," said Lu Xiaofeng, a police officer with the Qingpu branch of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau.

During the summit, attendees discussed topics such as information safety policies, supervision and management, and the safe development of logistics companies.

Nine individuals and three companies were honored for safeguarding information security.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     