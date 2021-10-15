Express-delivery summit aims to safeguard personal information

A campaign to protect personal information was launched in Qingpu District on Friday during a summit on express-delivery cybersecurity.

A campaign to protect personal information was launched in Qingpu District on Friday during a summit on express-delivery cybersecurity, as cases involving infringement on personal information in the industry are on the rise.

Qingpu police solved 12 cases involving infringement on personal information in the express-delivery industry so far this year, surging 600 percent from the same period last year.

Nineteen people have been nabbed, up 158 percent from the same period in 2020, officials said during the summit.

In one case, an employee of an express company sold clients' personal information to three people, who then resold the information and made 10,000 yuan (US$1,556).

Meanwhile, the express-delivery industry has become a major transportation channel for illegal goods such as drugs during the pandemic, Qingpu police said.

The Qingpu branch of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau has busted 18 relevant cases with 22 caught so far this year.

Qingpu's Huaxin Town is positioned as the key "National Logistics Hub" for gathering a cluster of logistics enterprises.

Authorities in the district have beefed up efforts with express-delivery companies to crack down on hacker attacks and personal information leakage in recent years.

A cybersecurity safety assessment has been conducted to eliminate safety hazards.

"Internet scams have been expanded to more areas, and the percentage involving multinational cases is on the rise," said Lu Xiaofeng, a police officer with the Qingpu branch of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau.

During the summit, attendees discussed topics such as information safety policies, supervision and management, and the safe development of logistics companies.

Nine individuals and three companies were honored for safeguarding information security.