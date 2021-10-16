﻿
News / Metro

Embrace art shows amid historical downtown villas

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:44 UTC+8, 2021-10-16       0
More than 70 performances by hundreds of young artists are being staged for free in public spaces near Sinan Mansions during a three-day art festival over the weekend.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:44 UTC+8, 2021-10-16       0
Edited by Yang Jian.

More than 70 performances by hundreds of young artists are being staged for free in public spaces near Sinan Mansions during a three-day art festival over the weekend.

The 2021 Sinan City Art Festival, with the theme of "HUG," includes outdoor performances, immersive dramas and exhibitions on the streets and inside the historical villas through Sunday.

The performances will feature about 100 artists including some from the city's Kunqu Opera troupe and drama arts center. Close interaction with audiences will be a highlight.

Walking the streets among the historical villas, visitors will easily encounter pop-up shows, including traditional operas, dances, music, films, exhibitions and new media shows.

A small theater for immersive drama has been newly unveiled at the mansions for the festival. Young artists from Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe will present a stage drama blending traditional Chinese opera and modern dances. Audiences can closely interact with the artists and even take part in the performances.

Embrace art shows amid historical downtown villas
Ti Gong

Artists perform at Sinan Mansions over the weekend.

As a highlight, the play "White Rabbit, Red Rabbit" will be staged. The long-awaited play is unrehearsed, has no director, features a different actor each night and a script in a sealed envelope on stage. The theatrical experiment is by Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour.

This year's festival aims to create an art carnival to bring people back amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a platform for local young artists to showcase their talent, according to the mansions.

The shows are being held at more than a dozen sites among the historic villas and the park. There's no fixed schedule as to when the performances start.

The mansions in Huangpu District feature over 50 historic garden villas in various styles. Many were former residences of celebrities such as poet Liu Yazi and Peking Opera master Mei Lanfang. Some of the villas have been converted into cafes, restaurants and shops.

The annual event began in 2017 and attracts over 10,000 visitors and millions of online views every year.

Embrace art shows amid historical downtown villas
Ti Gong

Artists interact with visitors at the Sinan Mansions.

Embrace art shows amid historical downtown villas
Ti Gong

An artist invites a visitor to perform with her.

Embrace art shows amid historical downtown villas
Ti Gong

Foreign artists perform for visitors at the mansions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Huangpu
Sinan Mansions
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     