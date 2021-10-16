﻿
News / Metro

Brain screening for vascular disease a smart idea

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:52 UTC+8, 2021-10-16       0
People with a high risk of cerebral vascular disease should undergo brain screening to prevent strokes, experts from the Shanghai International Medical Center have said.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:52 UTC+8, 2021-10-16       0

People with a high risk of cerebral vascular disease should undergo brain screening to prevent and control strokes, experts from the Shanghai International Medical Center said at a health education event on Saturday.

The center signed an agreement with Shanghai Fu Lei Library, which is named after the renowned translator Fu Lei, to set up a health education area in the library on Saturday.

During the first lecture, Dr Liu Weidong, president of the Shanghai International Medical Center, promoted the knowledge of brain health and stroke prevention.

"People over 40, those in a poor health state, those with cerebral vascular risks like hypertension and obesity, people who smoke or drink alcohol should undergo screening regularly for early detection and treatment," Liu said.

Liu said the center, which caters for those with a high demand for health care, is building itself a scientific education center for brain health.

Brain screening for vascular disease a smart idea
Ti Gong

Dr Liu Weidong, president of the Shanghai International Medical Center, promotes brain health knowledge among locals.

Brain screening for vascular disease a smart idea
Ti Gong

Free medical consultations are offered by the Shanghai International Medical Center at Fu Lei Library on Saturday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     