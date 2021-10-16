High-end technology features in new eye hospital

Advanced technologies such as 3D modeling of the face for the most suitable glasses and high-end myopia surgery are now available at a new eye hospital in the Lujiazui area.

Advanced technologies such as 3D modeling of the face for the most suitable glasses and high-end myopia surgery are now available at a newly opened eye hospital in the Lujiazui area of Shanghai's Pudong New Area.

High-end technology is the feature of the new hospital, which has the city's first German dioptric analysis and 3D positioning optometry system.

Through the system, doctors can use holographic imaging technology to collect all-round facial information and set up a 3D laser model.

Accurate data of the face and head can help people get the most appropriate glasses, which is more important for children, said officials from Shanghai Xinshijie Hospital's Lujiazui branch.

"Technology makes medical services safer and friendly for patients," said Zhang Xiaolin, a hospital official.

The hospital announced it will cooperate with the Shanghai Senior Citizen's Foundation to offer free screening and treatment for the elderly in Pudong on common eye problems include cataract and diabetic retinopathy, a leading cause of blindness and vision impairment.