5 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in city

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery and one imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Five imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Tajikistan who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 11 via the United Arab Emirates.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the local airport on October 13.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on October 1.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on October 13 via Denmark.

The fifth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the local airport on October 14.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 139 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,290 imported cases, 2,231 have been discharged upon recovery and 59 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.