Fruits of Qingpu District's labor on display

The agricultural produce of Qingpu District was celebrated on Sunday when 30 cooperatives brought nearly 100 kinds of products to the Zhangma Village Xunmeng Gardens.

Ti Gong

The agricultural produce of Qingpu District was celebrated on Sunday.

About 30 cooperatives brought nearly 100 kinds of products to the Zhangma Village Xunmeng Garden in Zhujiajiao Town.

These included rice, vegetables, truffles, fruit, flowers, bonsai and aquatic products.

The display and sales venue will run till the end of November.

A route allowing people to experience the rural life in Qingpu was also released on Sunday.

Ti Gong

It links areas of interest such as Dongzhuang Village, a typical Jiangnan village, Ke Art Museum, Shanghai's first rural art museum, and Ledao Xintian Farm.

During the journey, people are able to enjoy the fun of water sports, taste local cuisines, see golden paddy fields and experience fruit picking.

It is part of the celebrations of Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival.

Fun farming activities and rural tourism events will be held in Qingpu through to the end of November as part the celebrations.

So far, Qingpu District has six national-level demonstration cooperatives and 25 city-level demonstration cooperatives with more than 6,200 workers in total.

Their annual agriculture output value has reached 2.126 billion yuan (US$331 million).

The district has released a number of incentive policies to attract agriculture professionals with a rural vitalization strategy implemented.

The rural environment in Qingpu has been improved significantly and 26 "beautiful villages" have been built in the district.