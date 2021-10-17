﻿
News / Metro

Fruits of Qingpu District's labor on display

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:09 UTC+8, 2021-10-17       0
The agricultural produce of Qingpu District was celebrated on Sunday when 30 cooperatives brought nearly 100 kinds of products to the Zhangma Village Xunmeng Gardens.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:09 UTC+8, 2021-10-17       0
Fruits of Qingpu District's labor on display
Ti Gong

Agriculture products featured in the celebration on Sunday.

The agricultural produce of Qingpu District was celebrated on Sunday.

About 30 cooperatives brought nearly 100 kinds of products to the Zhangma Village Xunmeng Garden in Zhujiajiao Town.

These included rice, vegetables, truffles, fruit, flowers, bonsai and aquatic products.

The display and sales venue will run till the end of November.

A route allowing people to experience the rural life in Qingpu was also released on Sunday.

Fruits of Qingpu District's labor on display
Ti Gong

A song and dance performance.

It links areas of interest such as Dongzhuang Village, a typical Jiangnan village, Ke Art Museum, Shanghai's first rural art museum, and Ledao Xintian Farm.

During the journey, people are able to enjoy the fun of water sports, taste local cuisines, see golden paddy fields and experience fruit picking.

It is part of the celebrations of Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival.

Fun farming activities and rural tourism events will be held in Qingpu through to the end of November as part the celebrations.

So far, Qingpu District has six national-level demonstration cooperatives and 25 city-level demonstration cooperatives with more than 6,200 workers in total.

Their annual agriculture output value has reached 2.126 billion yuan (US$331 million).

The district has released a number of incentive policies to attract agriculture professionals with a rural vitalization strategy implemented.

The rural environment in Qingpu has been improved significantly and 26 "beautiful villages" have been built in the district.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Zhujiajiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     