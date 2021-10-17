﻿
News / Metro

They're off and running in Putuo District's Elite 10K race

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:12 UTC+8, 2021-10-17       0
The 2021 Shanghai Elite 10K Race was held in Putuo District early Sunday morning, with 5,500 runners starting their journey from Guangfu Road W.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:12 UTC+8, 2021-10-17       0

The 2021 Shanghai Elite 10K Race was held in Putuo District early Sunday morning, with 5,500 runners starting their journey from Guangfu Road W.

Runners were divided into three groups to start the race some minutes apart to avoid crowding.

The route went past Zhenbei Road and Changfeng Park before reaching the finishing line at the intersection of Tongpu Road and Zhongjiang Road.

They're off and running in Putuo District's Elite 10K race
Dong Jun / SHINE

They're off.

They're off and running in Putuo District's Elite 10K race
Dong Jun / SHINE

Runners start their journey from Guangfu Road W in Putuo District.

Chen Yujin was the first male runner to complete the 10km race, clocking 31 minutes and 5 seconds. The women's crown went to Zhang Xinyan, a national athletics team member, who completed the distance in 32 minutes and 57 seconds.

Four medical stations and six ambulances, as well as about 100 emergency volunteers were arranged along the route to ensure runners' safety.

The top 400 male finishers and top 200 female finishers have been rewarded with quotas for the 2022 Shanghai Half Marathon.

They're off and running in Putuo District's Elite 10K race
Dong Jun / SHINE

Runners go through the entrance via a facial recognition scan.

They're off and running in Putuo District's Elite 10K race
Dong Jun / SHINE

A volunteer collects garbage after the race.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     