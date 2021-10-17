They're off and running in Putuo District's Elite 10K race

The 2021 Shanghai Elite 10K Race was held in Putuo District early Sunday morning, with 5,500 runners starting their journey from Guangfu Road W.

Runners were divided into three groups to start the race some minutes apart to avoid crowding.

The route went past Zhenbei Road and Changfeng Park before reaching the finishing line at the intersection of Tongpu Road and Zhongjiang Road.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Chen Yujin was the first male runner to complete the 10km race, clocking 31 minutes and 5 seconds. The women's crown went to Zhang Xinyan, a national athletics team member, who completed the distance in 32 minutes and 57 seconds.

Four medical stations and six ambulances, as well as about 100 emergency volunteers were arranged along the route to ensure runners' safety.

The top 400 male finishers and top 200 female finishers have been rewarded with quotas for the 2022 Shanghai Half Marathon.

Dong Jun / SHINE