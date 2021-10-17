﻿
News / Metro

Top dancer gives lesson in aesthetics to students

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:12 UTC+8, 2021-10-17       0
Celebrated art masters in Shanghai are invited to give lessons to primary and middle school students to enrich their extra-curriculum activities.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:12 UTC+8, 2021-10-17       0
Top dancer gives lesson in aesthetics to students
Ti Gong

Wang Jiajun, Shanghai Dance Theater's principle dancer, teaches young students.

Wang Jiajun, one of the most famous and talented young dancers in Shanghai, has depicted many figures including the prominent warlord Xiang Yu and revolutionary martyr Li Bai on stage.

But over the weekend he served as an elementary school teacher, inspiring young dancers and guiding their study amid the nation's double reduction policy.

The 36-year-old Shanghai Dance Theater's principle dancer gave a lesson to students of the Shanghai Primary School about his own growth and understanding of aesthetics.

"Sometimes, art can move us with no need of language," Wang told the second and third grades students.

It was one of a series of lessons initiated in Xuhui District to invite art masters to give lectures to students of the downtown elementary, middle and high schools.

The special lessons to be aired to more than 80,000 downtown students aims to enhance the aesthetic and humanistic quality of local youngsters, especially amid the nation's "double reduction" policy.

Earlier this year, China's Ministry of Education issued a set of "double reduction" policies to ease the burden of excessive homework and off-campus tutoring on students.

"Dancing can benefit the academic study of children by enhancing their endurance, focus and flexibility," Wang told students.

"I always hated the exercise training when I was young, but it was the foundation to ensure my best performance on stage, even though I would still feel nervous nowadays," Wang said.

He said persistence is the best quality he learnt from dancing but that the young students should also bear in mind quality.

The first batch of eight such lessons will be given at downtown elementary and middle schools through the end of the year.

Other renowned artists like pipa master Tang Liangxing and another celebrated dancing artist Huang Doudou will give lectures. Videos of the "masters' lessons" will be promoted across Xuhui schools.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     