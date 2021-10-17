﻿
News / Metro

Find out why performance artist threw 500g of grain-shaped gold away

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  23:22 UTC+8, 2021-10-17       0
Throwing money into the river? That may sounds unreasonable, but it did happen recently in Shanghai.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  23:22 UTC+8, 2021-10-17       0
Find out why performance artist threw 500g of grain-shaped gold away

Artist Yang Yexin with gold grains by the city's Huangpu River.

Throwing money into the river? That may sounds unreasonable, but it did happen recently in Shanghai.

Artist Yang Yexin completed a performance art on October 13 by throwing about 900 grains of rice made of fine gold into the city's Huangpu River and many other urban corners like trash bins, manholes and grasslands, the Shanghai Observer reported.

Find out why performance artist threw 500g of grain-shaped gold away

A single gold grain.

Find out why performance artist threw 500g of grain-shaped gold away

A gold grain about to go into a waste bin.

Find out why performance artist threw 500g of grain-shaped gold away

Grains of gold left on grass.

Yang's shocking act soon triggered controversy on social media, with many confused netizens condemning it a grandstand and huge waste.

Yang replied on Friday that his act was simply a satire about the waste of food on the 41st World Food Day, October 16.

He aimed to alert people to the severity of waste, and call for food to be treasured.

"One can hardly take the act of waste seriously until it is enlarged to an extreme level like this," Yang explained. He threw another 100 gold grains away on that day.

A sanitation worker passing by showed a look of disbelief when Yang told her he was throwing gold, the report said.

Find out why performance artist threw 500g of grain-shaped gold away

Handfuls of gold grains.

Yang said in an interview that he spent 230,000 yuan (US$35,738) to buy 500g gold from an reputable online jewelry dealer and had them made into grain shapes about a month ago.

Yang commented: "Throwing away food is nothing short of discarding gold."

Find out why performance artist threw 500g of grain-shaped gold away

The gold is the exact size of a grain of rice.

"Gold is part of the earth soil while throwing away cooked rice will post a threat to our environment," Yang said.

Yang said what he created was at spiritual level that can't be measured by money.

"The amount of money will be far more valuable if people take the chance to reflect on waste and build up good habits," Yang said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     