6 new imported coronavirus cases reported in city

Six imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in France who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 4.

The second patient is a Chinese traveling in Ukraine who arrived at the local airport on October 14 via Germany.

The third patient, a Chinese living in Russia, and the fourth to sixth patients, all Chinese working in Russia, arrived at the local airport on October 15 on the same flight.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 185 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,296 imported cases, 2,236 have been discharged upon recovery and 60 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.