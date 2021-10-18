﻿
A cappella concert enhances cultural exchange

A "cloud concert" in a cappella style, a singing art form without the support of musical instruments, was hosted at the Shanghai Meteorology Museum on Sunday.
A "cloud concert" in a cappella style, a singing art form without the support of musical instruments, was hosted at the Shanghai Meteorology Museum on Sunday to boost cross-Strait cultural exchange.

Hosted by the Shanghai A Cappella Center and Vocal Asia, the concert featured performances by young a cappella singers from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan.

It was broadcast to music lovers on both sides of the Taiwan Strait through Culture Shanghai Cloud, an online cultural service platform.

Popular bands, including Aca Dreamer, Rebirth and Voco Novo, showcased their skills and new music on stage. Young people across the Strait also shared their stories of friendship and mutual cultural exchange over the years.

Organizers said that they will continue to provide China's a cappella lovers with a platform to showcase and exchange skills and ideas and offer more diverse programs in the future.

Ti Gong

Aca Dreamer

Ti Gong

Voco Novo

﻿
﻿
