Digital police cameras shine a light, but not quite

Shanghai traffic police have introduced street cameras with no lights to address the complaints about bright camera lights at night.

Motorists often complain about bright lights from digital police cameras at night.

Since 2019, Shanghai traffic police have installed cameras with dimmer lights and have changed 360 cameras so far.

And they haven't stopped there.

Police announced on Monday that the first camera with no light at all was installed last month and is working well.

Ti Gong

The camera is located at the Changzhong Road section of Yixian Elevated Road.

It no longer contains LED lights, but can recognize traffic offenses and license plates through artificial intelligence, image enhancement and optical technology, police said.

The first camera has recorded over 160 offenses since early September, according to police.

There are over 42,000 digital police cameras around the city.