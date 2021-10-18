﻿
News / Metro

Digital police cameras shine a light, but not quite

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  14:10 UTC+8, 2021-10-18       0
Shanghai traffic police have introduced street cameras with no lights to address the complaints about bright camera lights at night.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  14:10 UTC+8, 2021-10-18       0

Motorists often complain about bright lights from digital police cameras at night.

Since 2019, Shanghai traffic police have installed cameras with dimmer lights and have changed 360 cameras so far.

And they haven't stopped there.

Police announced on Monday that the first camera with no light at all was installed last month and is working well.

Digital police cameras shine a light, but not quite
Ti Gong

From left: Cameras with no light, with bright light and with dimmer light

The camera is located at the Changzhong Road section of Yixian Elevated Road.

It no longer contains LED lights, but can recognize traffic offenses and license plates through artificial intelligence, image enhancement and optical technology, police said.

The first camera has recorded over 160 offenses since early September, according to police.

There are over 42,000 digital police cameras around the city.

Digital police cameras shine a light, but not quite
Ti Gong

A motorist is photographed by the new camera while illegally changing lanes on Yixian Elevated Road at 9:39pm on September 25.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     