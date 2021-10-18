﻿
News / Metro

Carnival cultivates innovative young people in the city

The Maker Carnival Shanghai 2021 attracted students and local families to experience some of the latest inventions over the weekend.
The Maker Carnival Shanghai 2021 attracted students and local families to experience some of the latest inventions over the weekend.

The event, held in its 10th year, is a joint effort between Mushroom Cloud Maker Space and the Knowledge and Innovation Community.

This year's carnival showcased high-tech robotic products, technologies and advanced ideas in art and design, such as virtual reality, 3D printing and futuristic fashion.

Maker Carnival Shanghai 2021 attracted local families to experience the latest inventions.

Mind experiments and carpentry crafts activities were also offered to highlight creativity and hands-on skills.

During the X-FLY drone racing contest, visitors wore VR glasses to control their machines in high-speed flights from a first-person point of view.

Competition between intelligent robots was held in the Robotex China contest.

Meanwhile, workshops about new trends and the development of inventor culture were also hosted.

High-tech products were showcased at the event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
