Regulators streamline manufacturing license approval process

Shanghai's regulators have begun implementing a new system of administrative approval for eight types of industrial products beginning on Monday.

Hu Min / SHINE

"The reform aims to cut review and approval duration, improve efficiency, and create a better business environment for companies in the city," said Li Sanying, an official with the product quality supervision and management department of the Shanghai Market Regulation Administration.

After applicants make a commitment to pertinent requirements and submit the necessary materials, they will receive their manufacturing license for industrial products, according to the administration.

The streamlining of the process cuts review and approval duration to one day from the previous 30 days, according to the administration.

Additionally, the whole procedure can be completed online, enabling inter-provincial application from home, said Li.

So far, the system has covered 10 types of products, including food-related products and fertilizers.

The industrial product category includes cement, cables, hazardous chemicals, radio and television transmission equipment, among others.

"As a result, supervision and management of companies that have received manufacturing licenses under the new system will be strengthened," said Li.

A blanket inspection will be conducted within 30 workdays after a license is issued, according to the administration.

Companies found to have obtained a license via falsification of documentation will have the license revoked and hefty administrative penalties imposed, the administration said.

Random spot inspections and enhanced sample tests will be conducted as well.

"In the past, we had to visit government facilities several times with complicated procedures involved," said Yang Zeqiang, technical manager at a local electric cable company who received the license in the Pudong New Area on Monday. "The reform streamlines application materials and procedures, which significantly relieves the burden on companies."