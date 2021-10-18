﻿
Neighboring city brings local culinary traditions to Shanghai

  15:51 UTC+8, 2021-10-18
The weeklong food festival commenced in the historic town of Qibao in Minhang District on Sunday led by authorities from Taizhou.
  15:51 UTC+8, 2021-10-18       0

  • Taizhou delicacies

    Ti Gong



  • Delicacies of Taizhou

    Ti Gong

The city of Taizhou, in neighboring Jiangsu Province, is cooking up a feast in Shanghai for a week.

At the town's cultural heritage food bazaar, a variety of Taizhou delicacies such as pork jerky, Jingjiang xiehuang tangbao (steamed dumpling filled with crab roe), Huangqiao shaobing (baked buns) and Taizhou gansi (dried, sliced bean curd) are featured.

Those well-versed in these culinary arts showed off their skills at the market. They also displayed how a xiehuang tangbao is made.

Neighboring city brings local culinary traditions to Shanghai
Ti Gong

A chef from Taizhou shows off skills in making xiehuang tangbao in Shanghai.

Neighboring city brings local culinary traditions to Shanghai
Ti Gong

Taizhou's landscape

Rich in chicken broth and tender with crab meat, Jingjiang's signature steamed dumplings are a larger, grander version of Shanghai's famed xiaolongbao (steamed pork dumplings).

Taizhou's cultural and innovative products are featured at the Bell Tower Square in the town of Qibao, and people are invited to taste xiehuang tangbao for free at the Qibao Old Restaurant during the week.

The city's delicacies made by local chefs will also be served at the restaurant.

Taizhou is a paradise for gourmets with other delicacies such as fish soup noodles and Qinhu eight-dish banquets.

﻿
﻿
