All close contacts in Shanghai of the confirmed outbound tourists negative for virus

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  16:08 UTC+8, 2021-10-18
A total of 308 people who were close contacts of the seven COVID-19-positive tourists from Shanghai who were traveling in northwestern China tested negative for the virus.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  16:08 UTC+8, 2021-10-18       0

All 308 close contacts in Shanghai of the seven tourists who traveled from the city to northwestern China and tested positive on COVID-19 there were negative for the virus by 10am on Monday, the Shanghai government said.

Authorities in Shaanxi Province said on Monday that five people who were traveling with the couple who had tested positive are also positive, but one of them has no symptoms at the moment.

The five people, who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, tested negative in Shanghai on October 7 and in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on October 13, according to the Shanghai government.

The seven were traveling together in Inner Mongolia and Gansu and Shaanxi provinces.

It's still unknown where and how those people were infected.

In Shanghai, the government has also tested 277 object and environment samples related to the positive cases and all are negative for the virus.

All places related to the cases have been fully disinfected, the government said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
