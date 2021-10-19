5 new imported coronavirus cases reported in city

They are a Bulgarian and four Chinese returning from Nigeria, Russia and Equatorial Guinea. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

Five imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 14.

The second patient, a Chinese studying in Russia, and the third patient, a Chinese working in Russia, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 15.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Equatorial Guinea who arrived at the local airport on October 15.

The fifth patient is a Bulgarian who arrived at the local airport on October 16.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 72 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,301 imported cases, 2,237 have been discharged upon recovery and 64 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.